The National Youth Service Corps has now released the timetable for the Batch B-stream II orientation program.

A statement released by the NYSC tells us that the orientation program will begin in January. It reads:

"The NYSC Management wishes to inform prospective Corps members and other stakeholders that the 2016 'Batch B' (Stream II) Orientation course will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017."

What of the timetable of events?

The Registration and Verification exercise will hold on Tuesday 24th & Wednesday 25th of January. The swearing-in ceremony will come the next day on Thursday, 26th January.

The closing ceremony will hold on Monday 13th of February, 2017.

What else?

The statement also said:

"In addition, all prospective corps members must present a medical certificate from a government or military hospital showing their health status before the will be registered into the Orientation Course."

We advise that Corpers take some more things to camp, including certificates and personal effects.