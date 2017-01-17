NYSC The time-table for 'Batch B' stream II is now out

Hint: It's this January

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NYSC play

Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

(Google)

NYSC 3 things you must take to orientation camp
NYSC The 7 stages of heartbreak when your call-up letter comes out
Pulse Communities Podcast We need to ask, is NYSC really necessary anymore?
NYSC Two corpers decamped for having sex during lecture
NYSC What is the way forward for the National Youth Service Scheme?
NYSC Horror They thought she was pretending, so they left her to die

The National Youth Service Corps has now released the timetable for the Batch B-stream II orientation program.

A statement released by the NYSC tells us that the orientation program will begin in January. It reads:

"The NYSC Management wishes to inform prospective Corps members and other stakeholders that the 2016 'Batch B' (Stream II) Orientation course will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017."

What of the timetable of events?

The Registration and Verification exercise will hold on Tuesday 24th & Wednesday 25th of January. The swearing-in ceremony will come the next day on Thursday, 26th January.

nysc play

Corpers

(thenews)

 

The closing ceremony will hold on Monday 13th of February, 2017.

A batch of youth corps members play

A batch of youth corps members

(Guardian)

 

What else?

The statement also said:

"In addition, all prospective corps members must present a medical certificate from a government or military hospital showing their health status before the will be registered into the Orientation Course."

We advise that Corpers take some more things to camp, including certificates and personal effects.

Read the full list of things here.

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. One thing he never understands is bylines where a person has to write about themselves in 3rd person. Just like this byline.

Top 3

1 Make sure you're sitting 5 women share their wildest secondary school...bullet
2 Federal Government These 13 universities can no longer offer Law and...bullet
3 LAUTECH Ajimobi is just another Nigerian politician; arrogant...bullet

Student Pulse

Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali
Unilorin University commences distribution of PC Tablets to students
UNILORIN
Unilorin University steps up 24-hour security on campus
Maiduguri Bomb Blast This professor was killed by Boko Haram while he was praying
President Buhari
In Ilorin Legal practitioner urges govt to improve teachers’ welfare