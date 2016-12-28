Home > Student Pulse >

The Spelling Bee Challenge :  Macwrites launches the Adamawa Quiz Debate Contest in the Northeast

Programme is tool to ‘Revive the English Language Culture, propagate Literacy’ in the region.

Come the25th – 28th of January 2017, The Spelling Bee Challenge, the educational promotion initiative administered by Macwrites, will hold the Adamawa State education space in grandeur with the Adamawa Quiz Debate Contest.

The Championship which is the state level programme of The Spelling Bee Challenge, is primed at ‘reviving the English Language culture, propagating Literacy in the Northeast,’ involves schools from both the public and private systems.

The decision to involve secondary schools from the private and public system is for the enhancement of learning in the government schools, increase the competitiveness of the contest, encourage the participants to put out a stronger challenge to the championship; this is to bridge the ‘knowledge’ gap between students of public and private schools, create a non-discriminatory environment for interaction amongst students, regardless style and class; and an avenue for exchange of ideas.

The Spelling Bee Challenge Adamawa Quiz Debate Contest is open to students of 8-15 years with SS3 students automatically exempted.

Ninety three-member-student teams from 30 public and 30 private schools are expected to contest for the winning places and prizes including cash and educational materials.

These students will be competing in three categories: Quiz, Debate and the Spelling Bee; points are awarded on presentation, research, elocution and stage usage for the Debate; the quiz and Spelling Bee sessions consist of rounds of questions with options to choose from, and words to spell.

The team with the highest point at the end of the contest emerges winner of the contest.

This contest is organised with the support and collaboration of the Adamawa State NUT wing, and the Quality Assurance department of the Ministry of Education.

