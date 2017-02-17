The HOW Foundation NGO rewards excellence in students, gives out prizes

The secondary student winners were pretty much elated by their prizes.

The HOW Foundation recently rewarded exceptional students for for academic excellence in Lagos.

There are many ways to encourage excellence in Intelligent students and since The HOW Foundation, a Non-Profit Organisation, with key focus on Malaria, Prostrate Cancer, Youth Leadership and Mentorship, believes education is a key to help raise tomorrow’s leaders, they chose to reward some students with gifts.

Sometime at the end of 2016, a call was made for students who had made excellent grades in their results, to send in their results so that they may receive a prize and on Tuesday, February 14th 2017, we did just that.

Two brilliant students of St Gregory's College, Ojeaga  Aidenomoehi and Gbegaje Danrome, were proud recipients of brand new laptops as a result of their excellence. They could barely contain their excitement and their parents were beaming with joy as well.

Apart from the parents and guardians of the two students, CEO of The HOW Foundation, Ms Antonia Ally presented the prizes with the support of motivational speaker, Mr Joshua Ajitena at the prize giving ceremony.

Ms Ally says "there is nothing like working hard towards a goal, whatever it is we want to give the children something to look forward to, motivation and reward go hand in hand, we motivate the children to be the best and we reward the best, we believe it's the best way to keep kids encouraged"

The how Foundation is developing a strategic system where children with outstanding and consistent grades from public schools in Nigeria would be given an opportunity to apply for How foundation scholarships to top Nigerian and international Universities.

