SUBEB Jigawa education board dispatches teams to monitor schools’ resumption

The Jigawa State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) said it had dispatched teams to monitor the resumption and take-off of new schools across the state after the first term holiday.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, made this known in Dutse on Tuesday at a news conference.

He said that the teams, consisting directors and their deputies, would visit primary and junior secondary schools in the state for three consecutive days.

He added that “the teams were dispatched to monitor resumption and take-off of schools for three days from the day of resumption.

“This to ensure that teachers and students resume on time for proper lessons in all our primary and junior schools across the state.’’

He explained that the board would conduct headcount of students to ascertain the actual number of students “for real-time decisions and proper fund allocation and logistics to schools.’’

The executive secretary said the board would continue to monitor the conduct of teachers and students to improve learning activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools in the state reopened on Jan. 9, after four weeks holiday.

