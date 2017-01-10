Prepare For Liftoff The Federal Government has plans to build an aviation school

The Federal Government has confirmed that there are plans to establish an aviation university.

The University, according to reports, is to boost development, and high quality of human resources.

How do we know this?

The Minister of Aviation (State), Hadi Sirika, revealed this during a tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said:

“The aviation university will be different from NCAT; the university will be fully into research and development and production of higher level management manpower need of the industry.”

On the potential for research, he explained further:

“The university will go into deep research, with the hope that in the near future, we will be able to manufacture aircraft components, until when we are able to produce the aircraft itself.

Since the technology is available around the world, is no longer a hindrance, it is our own ability and capability to pursue it.”

And of course, he made reference to Brazil and India. While they discuss future plans, we’ll be here waiting, that perhaps one day, we’ll see real action.