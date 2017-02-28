Osun State University 4000 students might be expelled at once, here's why

They have refused to pay their school fees.

  • Published:
 Osun State University (UNIOSUN) play

 Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

(Twitter.)

4000 students of the Osun State University face the risk of expulsion if they fail to pay their school fees on the 28th of February.

This deadline was set by the University authorities, as disclosed by the Corporate Affairs Unit of the school. Exams are scheduled to begin on the 6th of March.

While the deadline was set earlier, 4410 students were yet to fulfill this obligation as at Saturday, 25th of February.

The deadline was set by the school management because, according to them, this was affecting the management and smooth running of the school.

According to reports, a lot of students owe fees of up two terms. Some of them, according to student sources, had put their money into the Ponzi scheme, MMM, with most of them losing their their money to the scam.

What evidence is there for this? The statement from the management read that parents and guardians of the defaulting students had been making calls to the university’s phone numbers claiming they already gave students their school fees.

This statement also asked students who couldn't pay to defer their admission and swear an affidavit guaranteeing they'll pay before resumption.

Exactly how much school fees is being owed?

About 2 billion naira. This is according to the new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola.

play

 

Now, management is struggling to save their university from the financial gutters. Starting from the 2016/2017 session, there will be zero tolerance for not adhering to school fees payment deadlines and course resgistration.

Hopefully, there'll be no wastefull spending on M&Ms and ridiculous "investment" in MMM by students.

