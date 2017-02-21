Obafemi Awolowo University SUG holds elections, with landslides and surprise victories

The elections for the Obafemi Awolowo University’s 2016/2017 student-union’s governing body has just been concluded.

The results were declared before dawn on Saturday, February 18. The elections had taken place over a two-day period due to logistical reasons. Faculty of Arts could not vote on the first day, Thursday, because the ballot papers were not enough (I.N.E.C reincarnated?) while some votes were cancelled at the Faculty of Technology and students were asked to come back the following day.

A total of 13 faculties with about 5000 students voted. Voting abstention was wearing its full regalia since only one quarter of the eligible (freshmen cannot vote) students bothered voting.

The student-led electoral commission (the school does not interfere with students’ elections) announced a year 4 medical student Oyekan Ibukun as the President elect of the O.A.U student’s Union. He ran away with the victory beating 6 other contestants to the position. His victory was stunning because many had expected the battle to be between Ibiyemi and Hon. Ibukun (year 4 law and engineering students respectively).

The presidential election had a funny tone to it. Two of the presidential aspirants had the same first name, and in selecting their campaign names; one chose Dr. Ibukun (the eventual winner) while the other went for Honourable Ibunkun (the expected winner). Students thought both were two-in-one.

A 400-level law student, Jacob Oluwatosin Grace a.k.a Emerald won as the Vice President-elect beating 2 other females to the post. I have always wondered if the students’ union constitution has pegged females to contesting for only the vice-presidential position. Females have not been seen vying for other political posts.

Emerald shone like a million stars at the manifestos on Tuesday. Her brilliance and composure in handling the questions fielded had left audience dumbfounded and sealed the victory for her on elections’ day. She won by almost twice the votes of her closest opponent.

One funny result is that of the Director of Socials. O.A.U has over the years been known for its academic excellence and not social life. This post was contested between two people but students felt there was a third party who contested unfairly (the void votes counted was greater than the number of people who showed one of the contestant’s support). The margin with which Adedayo Afolabi Emmanuel (popularly known as Lamba, a 400 level student from the department of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture) beat his compatriot Ojuola Victor Okikiola (also known as Chauwlee, a 300 level student of the department of Dramatic Arts in the Faculty of Arts) was so wide students felt pity for the latter.



Lamba had made “Socializing is not all about partying” his campaigning slogan. According to him, asides partying and hangouts, educating and talent promoting events can influence the social life of undergraduates.



Others who won in the just concluded elections are given below.