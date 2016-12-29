MAPOLY :  Governor Amosun seeks law to upgrade polytechnic to University of Technology

Home > Student Pulse >

The governor made this known in a letter sent to the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun has asked for legal backing to upgrade the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to a University of Technology.

Amosun made this known in a letter sent to the Ogun State House of Assembly and read during plenary by the Speaker, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, on Thursday

The letter dated Dec. 28, read: “Bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Technology and for matters of administration and discipline of students connected therewith.”

Adekunbi said the letter also contained a bill for a law to provide for the establishment, incorporation, constitution and function of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, and for other matters incidental thereto.

He said the governor explained that the decision was made and approved during the 51st meeting of the State Executive Council held on Dec. 19, for the kind consideration and passage of the assembly.

The speaker said that the governor commended the lawmakers for their continuous support and cooperation with the executive arm of the government.

