LAUTECH Students have rejected a school fees hike proposed by the authorities

It's a bad time to be a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

  • Published:
Students on Ladoke Akintola University of Technology on Monday 9th of January, protested the proposed school fees hike by the management of the University.

Things haven’t gone pretty well for Lautech students for a while now. First, the school was closed for most of 2017 because of a dispute between the states managing the school, Osun and Oyo. 

Now, while they’re going to have to deal with a fees hike that goes as high as a 75% increment. But the students were having none of this. So they took to the streets of Ibadan to protest and call on the governors of Oyo and Osun State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Ogbeni Raufu Aregbesola

Their demands were clear; meet the demand of the striking workers of the school and provide better funding for the University. According to the Leadership news, the students said, “ We hold that any increment will only deprive many students of the ability to afford tertiary education”.

On the law enforcement side of things, the Police Commissioner, Sam Adegbuyi, has issued warning to the students to remain civil and avoid violent protests.

In summary, the students in loud and resounding voice, are making these demands:

The immediate and unconditional re-opening of the university with academic activities. The immediate payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances of striking workers and immediate restoration of their Students’ Union. Period.

