LAUTECH Owner states meet to resolve 7-month-old strike

The seven-month-old industrial action which was embarked upon by both the academic or non-academic unions of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) might be coming to an end.

Daily Post reports that the proprietors of the institution met in Osogbo, Osun state on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, in a bid to come to an agreement which would resolve the perennial crisis which has been rocking the institution which is jointly owned by both states.

Attending the meeting were the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela and Special Adviser on Education to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state, Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi who led Oyo state delegation.

Daily Post reports that the meeting was also attended by the Deputy Governor of Osun state, Mrs. Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori who doubles as the acting Commissioner for Education.

A source close to the delegates who attended the meeting, reportedly informed journalists in Ibadan, Oyo state that on Thursday, January 5, 2017, that “some issues bothering on the crises rocking the institutions were discussed as well.”

The source who pleaded anonymity, stated that the “emergency meeting” may be connected with a planned protests by a group of students who have vowed to hold both states to ransom, adding that this propelled the two states to call a meeting to avert the rally .

The rally is set to take place in Ibadan and Osogbo respectively on Monday, January 9, 2017.