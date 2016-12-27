LASU :  VC says teamwork, absence of crisis facilitated university’s success

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, on Tuesday said that teamwork and absence of crisis contributed much to the success of the university in 2016.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Fagbohun expressed the optimism that the university would work harder in 2017 to attain greater heights. ‎

“The year 2016 was wonderful for the university; it was devoid of crisis, and the achievements so far were as a result of team work by members of the university community.

“But for us, it is work in progress because we have just started the race, and ‎there is so much we still want to cover.

‎ “I will give members of the university kudos for a job well done ‎because they have all worked hard to make sure the transformation agenda come to reality.

“You can see what is happening, you can see the energy flowing in the university,” he said.‎ ‎

Fagbohun said that the transformation agenda of the university were aimed at making it one of the best in the world, adding that the university would not relent in its quest for excellence.