Home > Student Pulse >

LASU :  VC says teamwork, absence of crisis facilitated university’s success

LASU VC says teamwork, absence of crisis facilitated university’s success

The VC expressed the optimism that the university would work harder in 2017 to attain greater heights. ‎

  • Published: , Refreshed:
L - R: Mr Tony Nezianya, Managing Editor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) and Mr Abdulfatah Babatunde, Deputy Editor-in-Chief during a NAN forum in Lagos. play

L - R: Mr Tony Nezianya, Managing Editor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) and Mr Abdulfatah Babatunde, Deputy Editor-in-Chief during a NAN forum in Lagos.

(NAN)

LASU University explains reported fire outbreak
LASU Another student bags Don Etiebet’s 2016 award
Lagos State University Senior lecturer dismissed by institution for duty neglect
LASU University appoints new acting Heads of Department
LASU University promotes 17 lecturers
LASU University to admit over 5,000 candidates for 2016/2017 academic session

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, on Tuesday said that teamwork and absence of crisis contributed much to the success of the university in 2016.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Fagbohun expressed the optimism that the university would work harder in 2017 to attain greater heights. ‎

“The year 2016 was wonderful for the university; it was devoid of crisis, and the achievements so far were as a result of team work by members of the university community.

“But for us, it is work in progress because we have just started the race, and ‎there is so much we still want to cover.

‎ “I will give members of the university kudos for a job well done ‎because they have all worked hard to make sure the transformation agenda come to reality.

“You can see what is happening, you can see the energy flowing in the university,” he said.‎ ‎

Fagbohun said that the transformation agenda of the university were aimed at making it one of the best in the world, adding that the university would not relent in its quest for excellence. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UNIPORT Varsity expels 23 studentsbullet
2 Pulse List 2016 10 universities that gave us controversy this yearbullet
3 In Zaria Student shot dead after Mopol opens fire during argumentbullet

Student Pulse

LASU
LASU University explains reported fire outbreak
5 things you should know before you graduate
Pulse Tips 5 things you should know before you graduate
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).jpg
FUNAAB 23 sacked lecturers recalled by university authorities
Dear Undergraduate A lecturer who's proud of your failure doesn't deserve your respect