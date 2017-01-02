LASU University hopes for meaningful growth, development in year 2017

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday ‎expressed the hope that the year 2017 would bring happiness, meaningful growth and development to the institution.

The hope was expressed in a new year message by the university management, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

”The management rejoices with its distinguished members of staff, students and the entire community on the auspicious occasion of the new year celebration . ‎

“The university management ‎further wishes all the stakeholders a prosperous, joyous and memorable year 2017," it said.

‎

Meanwhile, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, had told NAN that the year 2017 was a work in progress for members of the university community .‎

Fagbohun said stakeholders of the institution would continue to work harder in the new year to attain greater heights. ‎

“LASU has done very well in the year 2016 but for us, it is work in progress because we have just started the race and ‎there is so much we still want to cover .

‎

“You can see what is happening; you can see the energy flowing in the university,” he said.‎

Fagbohun lauded members of the institution for their efforts in placing the university positively, locally and internationally and urged them not to rest on their oars.

‎

“I am confident that with your commitment and genuty, 2017 will be vintage year for our institution. I wish you all the very best of the new year," he said.