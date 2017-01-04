KSUSTA University to establish 4 agric training centres in Kebbi

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University made the disclosure in an interview on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, (KSUSTA) play

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, (KSUSTA)

(wikimapia)

Know Your University List of Nigeria’s 39 state-owned universities with Vice Chancellors names, websites, dates of establishment
Funding Education Kebbi teachers given 30% pay rise as KSUSTA gets N.3bn
Training 'Money-Men' OAU, ABU, 3 Other Varsities Get Lecture Halls From ICAN
ASUU Association urges FG to be guided by constitution
In Sokoto Govt to conduct proficiency test for teachers
Lautech Students to stage mass protest over 7-month strike
LASU University hopes for meaningful growth, development in year 2017

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aleiro, says it will establish four centres to train farmers on modern agricultural techniques to boost food production.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Bello Shehu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Aleiro, Kebbi State.

He said that the university had already trained relevant staff to carry out the programme which was targeted at supporting efforts of the Federal Government to diversify the economy through agriculture.

“We will establish four centres within the local communities around the university; we will locate them in Aleiro, Sabiyo, Danwari and Jega.

“We have received equipment worth one million dollars from Gate and Melinda Foundation which are geared towards making research in order to support farmers and government.

“The foundation also established a Molecular research laboratory and equipped it for the university.

“In the whole of Africa, no university has such equipment to carry out research on viral diseases,” the vice chancellor said.

He said that the institution had sponsored some of its lecturers for higher degrees, and had instituted three research projects, one of which was sponsored by a university in Togo.

Shehu assured graduates of the institution that the university would conduct its first convocation this year. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 LASU University hopes for meaningful growth, development in year 2017bullet
2 Lautech Students to stage mass protest over 7-month strikebullet
3 NUC Lists of best universities in Nigeria releasedbullet

Student Pulse

ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi
ASUU Association urges FG to be guided by constitution
Aminu Tambuwal
In Sokoto Govt to conduct proficiency test for teachers
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Is-haq Oloyede JAMB executive denies allegation of fraud leveled against him
In Osun 3 undergraduates confirmed dead within one week