KSUSTA University to establish 4 agric training centres in Kebbi

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aleiro, says it will establish four centres to train farmers on modern agricultural techniques to boost food production.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Bello Shehu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Aleiro, Kebbi State.

He said that the university had already trained relevant staff to carry out the programme which was targeted at supporting efforts of the Federal Government to diversify the economy through agriculture.

“We will establish four centres within the local communities around the university; we will locate them in Aleiro, Sabiyo, Danwari and Jega.

“We have received equipment worth one million dollars from Gate and Melinda Foundation which are geared towards making research in order to support farmers and government.

“The foundation also established a Molecular research laboratory and equipped it for the university.

“In the whole of Africa, no university has such equipment to carry out research on viral diseases,” the vice chancellor said.

He said that the institution had sponsored some of its lecturers for higher degrees, and had instituted three research projects, one of which was sponsored by a university in Togo.

Shehu assured graduates of the institution that the university would conduct its first convocation this year.