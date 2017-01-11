Jigawa State government is going to pay girls N19,000 to go to school

No jokes, they are very serious about the education of the girl child.

Jigawa State governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar play

Jigawa State governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar

(Daily Trust)

The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education has said plans are in place to begin paying girls in primary and secondary school as much as N19,000 to go to school.

This allowance will sum up to N57,000 per session (N19,000 per term).

The Executive Chairman of the board, Salisu Zakar, said this during a chit-chat with journalists in Dutse, saying the project will be funded by their development partner, Global Partnership for Education (GPE). The chairman assured that information on the number of girls to benefit from this scheme will be revealed in the future. 
That’s not all. 

Parents won’t be left out. The parent will get N40,000 as their daughters get their money. This, according to Salisu, “is to encourage girl-child education in the state to a large extent”.

He said the project will last for four years, and that three years have been expended in planning and reviewing, making sure the process is seamless. He said it will be reviewed to last for a longer time when this four-year cycle is over.

We are very excited about this and hope it pulls through.

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. One thing he never understands is bylines where a person has to write about themselves in 3rd person. Just like this byline.

