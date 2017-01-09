JAMB Are 2017 UTME admissions forms available for sale? The Board responds

There have been speculations and rumours that the Joint Admissions Matriculations Board (JAMB) forms are now available for sale.

Well, JAMB has spoken, and the answer is no.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, has more to say:

"I want the public to be patient. We are putting finishing touches to the arrangements for a hitch free outing."

The Dr was specifically concerned about those who might fall prey to fraudsters who might be selling fake forms or promising them ridiculous things.

On why the forms aren't available for sale yet, he said:

“We do not want a repeat of what had been happening before and during registration this year.

We need to ensure that prospective candidates do the right thing and get their results without problems.

So we want to appeal to prospective candidates to be patient as we will soon begin sale of the forms,’’

JAMB is one of the most popular examinations in Nigerian academia. Last year, the most sought after University for admission was the University of Illorin.

Some stats regarding the way people applied to different universities also revealed some interesting patterns, and perhaps, it might determine how people apply to universities this year.

Find out more interesting statistics from 2016 here .