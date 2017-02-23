JAMB Agency to hold UTME in May

Oloyede, on Thursday in Abuja, said there was delay in the sales of the forms due to some logistics.

  • Published:
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede play

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede

(dailypost)

JAMB, UTME We now know when exams will hold, no more scratch cards
Ojukwu University Institution rapidly expanding as Centre of Excellence
JAMB Examination body receives 11. 7m applications in 6 years
UTME Niger Reps member trains 100 SSS 3 students on ICT
JAMB Association raises alarm over fake forms, centres in Imo
UTME NSCDC to raid cyber cafe over exam registration
JAMB Are 2017 UTME admissions forms available for sale? The Board responds
Is-haq Oloyede JAMB executive denies allegation of fraud leveled against him

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the 2017/2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will hold in May.

Oloyede, who was speaking at the 2017 Nigerian Academy of Letters Annual Lecture on Thursday in Abuja, said there was delay in the sales of the forms due to some logistics.

He said that the board had eliminated the use of scratch cards owing to the fact that many students were victims of extortion from cybercafe attendants.

Oloyede said that the board was putting in place strategies that would ensure hitch-free conduct of the examinations.

He added that the board had consulted with relevant examination bodies to ensure there was no clash in any examination.

“We have observed that people are selling fake forms but what we are doing is to try to sanitise the system and as soon as the sanitisation is done we will start selling the forms."

“In any case, JAMB has invited other examination bodies, there will be no clash but we want to hold the exams when it is appropriate."

“You also know that if we conduct the examination in March, the result will come out almost immediately but the result cannot be used until August or September."

“So, we have to keep the results and that will give room for people to be thinking it’s possible to upgrade."

“But, if we conduct our examination very close to when the result is needed the possibility or perceptions for upgrading will not be there."

“We need to reassure stakeholders that those selling fake forms are gone. We are not going to sell out forms through the other process."

“We will start the sale of the form and by May the examination will be conducted,’’ Oloyede explained.

He said that JAMB would use existing banks for the sales of this year’s UTME to prevent students from being extorted.

“There is no offline registration, people extort students by collecting money from them but the worst is the mismatch of picture, data and biometrics,’’ Oloyede said.

He said that some Nigerians involved in some of the shady deals had been arrested and some were being prosecuted.

Oloyede called on Nigerians to be patient as the forms would soon be out for candidates to purchase. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 JAMB, UTME We now know when exams will hold, no more scratch cardsbullet
2 University Of Abuja Governing council approves 2 new deputy vice...bullet
3 TETFund A simple breakdown of FG's biggest ever disbursement to schoolsbullet

Student Pulse

The attacks are said to have died down since the South African government deployed heavy security officials to the affected towns.
Xenophobic attack Students give South African companies 48 hrs to relocate from Nigeria
 
In Abuja Educationist wants Nollywood incorporated in school curriculum
 
Education Teacher urges parents to stop enrolling u-6 children in schools
Indian Hemp
NDLEA Agency seizes 568.91 kg of drugs within 2 weeks in Adamawa