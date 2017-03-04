In Taraba Prof. Bogoro charges Fed. University, Wukari on research, community service

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro play

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro

Prof Suleiman Bogoro has challenged scholars at the Federal University, Wukari in Taraba to embark on problems-solving researches toward tackling the issues facing the north-east region.

Bogoro threw the challenge on Friday in Wukari, while delivering the maiden Convocation Lecture of the University.

“Apart from being a centre of learning, the Federal University, Wukari should add value to the host and neighbouring communities through research and community service.

“The school is well positioned to help the north-east because it is located in a state that is agrarian in nature, with the largest population of livestock and abundant water resources.

“What remains is for the scholars to make use of these advantage to arrive at solutions to the myriad of problems that had kept the north-east permanently backward ,” he said.

He identified climate change and the consequent ecological challenges such as drought, desertification and insufficient water for agriculture, human and economic activities as vital areas for research.

“Others areas could be appropriate irrigation technology to support food security and self sufficiency, as well as marketing and post-harvest management,” he said.

Bogoro also challenged the university to venture into aggressive peace building processes and intra-community reintegration so as to restore broken relationships along ethno-religious and community lines.

