In Sokoto State University matriculates 1,367 students

The Sokoto State University, Sokoto, on Monday matriculated the 1,367 students it admitted for the 2016/2017 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub, said at the 4th matriculation ceremony of the university that the new students were admitted out of over 13,000 candidates.

He said “this shows that this university is gaining ground in becoming an institution where both parents and students want to come to pursue their educational career."

“As a matter of fact, our second choice candidates were more than 12,000. This is an indication of the tremendous confidence they have in us.”

Yaqub commended the state government “for efforts to provide adequate funds and facilities to the university.”

The vice chancellor also commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), among others, “for the massive support to the institution.”

He warned students against flouting the rules and regulations of the university and urged them to be honesty, hard working and be dedicated to their studies.

He also cautioned the students against acts capable of breaching the peaceful nature the university was known for.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, the Visitor to the university, admonished the students to prepare mentally and physically for their academic sojourn in the institution.

He said “you cannot attain victory without resolution and determination, as such, you should become more determined for success."

“Sokoto State Government would continue to make the campus safe and secure for effective teaching and learning."

“We will also remain committed to the welfare of students and staff and will meet all the requirements for the forthcoming accreditation by the NUC."

“I am also happy that the university is reflecting federal character although it is wholly owned by Sokoto State Government.”

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Sahabi Gada, commended the state government for ensuring massive infrastructure development in the institution.

Highlight of the ceremony was the inauguration of some projects executed by TETFUND, NUC, NCC and the state government.

They included 750-seater and 500-seater lecture theatres, laboratories, ICT equipment and landscaping.