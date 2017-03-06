In Plateau Legislator settles WAEC fee for 500 indigent students

Mrs Alice Dimlong of the Plateau House of Assembly has paid WAEC/NECO examination fees for 500 indigent students in Pankshin North Constiteuncy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dimlong presented payment slips/receipts to the beneficiaries at Government Secondary School (GSS), Pankshin.

She said that the gesture was part of her contributions to the educational upliftment of indigent students and the poor in her constituency.

She also presented 200 past WAEC/NECO questions and answer booklets to both SSS3 and JSS3 students in the constituency.

“I believe the settlement of Junior WAEC/NECO fees and the provision of past questions and answers booklets would be of help to our young and upcoming leaders.

“It is my belief also that when we give the young ones the desired education, not even the sky will be their limit; moreso that education is the bedrock of any society,’’ Dimlong said.

Responding on behalf of the principals of the benefitting students, Mr Francis Deyin, the Principal, G.S.S. Kor, thanked Dimlong for coming to the aid of the students in the constituency.

Deyin said that such encouragement would go a long way in guaranteeing their (students’) future academically.

He promised good and prudent use of the booklets to enable the the students to perform well in their WAEC/NECO examinations.

ALSO READ: 'Students submit exam papers with expo,' WAEC reveals

Also speaking, Mr Stephen Jings, Pankshin Management Chairman, described the gesture as “very heart warming’’ and “stimulating”.

Jings, who was represented the Councillor for Education, Mr Gerji Simon, commended the legislator for her magnanimity, which he noted, had brought great relief to the parents.

He urged other well-meaning public officers to emulate the legislator and touch the lives of the people within their domains.