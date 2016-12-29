In Osun :  3 undergraduates confirmed dead within one week

Three students have died in two universities in Osun State; the Obafemi Awolowo University and Osun State University.

It’s been an ugly past few days for students in Osun State, with students dying of different causes.

We start with Seun Olorunfemi.

A 400-level student of Medicine and Surgery at the Obafemi Awolowo University, a brilliant student and choirmaster at the school’s Deeper Life Fellowship.

On December 20, probably around a time when one would be sure Christmas would be on his mind, a careless drive hit Seun, and took off. Hit and run.

Seun was immediately rushed to the University’s Teaching Hospital, where he fell into a coma. All efforts to revive him failed.

He died on Christmas Day.

Confirming the incident and speaking on the matter, the spokesman of the school, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, said:

“I want to appeal to motorists especially those who are fond of speeding, they sould have it at the back of their minds that speed thrills but it kills as well.”

The driver has not be found. Seun Olorunfemi will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

The next day, Death was already lurking through the corridors of the University.

Oyeleye Taiwo, a 100-level student of English, showed up at the school’s Teaching Hospital to complain about a headache. She passed out shortly after, because there was no doctor on duty to attend to her.

On the 26th of December, Oyeleye Taiwo was declared dead.

It sucks that people still die because there are not enough people on duty.

We move to the Osun State University.

On Thursday the 22nd of December, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola left Ipetu to attdend a NASFAT event at Ikoyi, near Ikire in Osun State.

She wasn’t heard from since then.

On the 28th of December, her body was found around Igbariji. Her body was immediately deposited in a mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and the deceased would get justice.

Damililola’s father had only died recently and the family was still in mourning when this tragedy happened.

Meanwhile, the two final year students of the same university, Samuel Eke and Akinduro Robert who were declared missing since September 5 have not been found. The CP said the matter is still under investigation.