In Nasarawa Union tasks Govt. on accreditation of courses in tertiary schools

Nasarawa Union tasks Govt. on accreditation of courses in tertiary schools

Its Chairman, made the call on Tuesday in Lafia, when officials of the union paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner for Education.

  Published:
Nasarawa State Polytechnic play

Nasarawa State Polytechnic

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions (JUTI), has urged the state government to put in place necessary measure to ensure accreditation of all courses in its tertiary institutions.

Mr Samuel Bashayi, its Chairman, made the call on Tuesday in Lafia, when officials of the union paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner for Education, Ahmed Tijani-Aliyu.

“If all courses offered in the institutions are given full accreditation, that will enhance the quality of education in such schools,” he said.

He pointed out that the non-accreditation of some courses was militating against the advancement of the institutions.

“Lack of accreditation also frustrates the chances of the graduates; it makes it difficult for them to secure admission for further studies in other institutions in the country,” he said.

He identified Nasarawa State Polytechnic and College of Agriculture, both in Lafia, as worst hit by the non-accreditation of their courses.

“Both institutions are grossly understaffed, but the major concern is the non-accreditation of their courses."

“The implication is that the certificates issued to the graduates from unaccredited courses cannot stand the test of time,” he said.

He appealed to the state government to “do something urgently”, to save the institutions from total collapse.

Responding, the Commissioner assured the union that the matter would be presented to the state governor for prompt action.

He expressed government’s readiness to discuss with the union on measures to enhance the quality of education, and advised them to always feel free to meet him over any issue.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

