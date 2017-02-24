In Nasarawa State govt to take census of all schools

Nasarawa State Ministry of Education will take census of all public and private schools across the state for proper planning, Ahmed Tijani-Aliyu, the Commissioner of Education, has said.

The commissioner told newsmen on Friday in Lafia that the census was aimed as ascertaining the exact number of public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

“The census is also aimed at knowing the facilities in every school and the number of male and female enrolment that will assist the government in its planning,” he said.

He said that records from his predecessor revealed that the ministry received several reports about the activities of private schools operating illegally particularly in Karu axis close to Abuja.

He added that the reports indicated that most of the schools operates illegally in unconducive environment and without due approval from the ministry.

Tijani-Aliyu said the census was necessitated by the desire of the government through the ministry to reposition and ensure high quality of education.

“The standard of education is failing every day so, we want to know precisely what the fault is; is it lack of classrooms, is it non availability of instructional materials, is it lack of sufficient teachers?"

“We want to know the situation of schools in rural areas vis-à-vis those at the urban centres in terms of manpower, structures and facilities,” he added.

The commissioner assured the people of the state that the ministry, under his leadership, would ensure upgrading of facilities and equal posting of teachers to schools in rural and urban areas.