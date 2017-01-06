In Nasarawa Govt revokes 36 SUBEB contracts

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura play

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura

Nasarawa State Government has revoked 36 ongoing contacts, awarded by the  State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for flouting contractual agreements.

Mr Yakubu Ubangari, Executive Secretary of SUBEB, told newsmen on Friday in Lafia, that the revoked projects were located across all the 13 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the state government, through the board revoked the contracts after serving the contractors with several notices of warning to adhere strictly to the terms of the agreement.

“We served the defaulting contractors with several notices of warning to resume work at site and continue their work but they failed to resume,“ he said.

He said that the projects were at different levels of completion, ranging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent.

“This decision also entails that the defaulters would have to refund the monies already paid to them from the board for those projects as soon as possible,” Ubangari said.

He said that the state governor recently paid  N4.3 billion to Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) as its counterpart fund for four years starting from 2012.

Ubangari said the state assessed N8.6 billion from UBEB to implement projects aimed at meeting the objectives of basic education in the state.

“The process is already on, and in no distant time we shall commence the award of contracts,” he said.

He explained that as part of the board’s 2017 plan, it would give priority to manpower development by building the capacity of teachers and other members of staff for better service delivery. 

