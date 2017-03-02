In Nasarawa Government to rebuild community schools destroyed during crisis says commissioner

The Nasarawa State Government has evolved plans to rebuild all schools destroyed in communities affected by crisis, says the Commissioner for Education, Mr Ahmed Tijani-Aliyu.

Tijani-Aliyu made this known on Thursday in Lafia when he received stakeholders from Loko Development Area of the state.

According to him, the government has directed all Interim Management Committee Chairmen (IMC) of Local Government and Overseers of Development Areas to take inventory of all schools destroyed in their areas.

He said that the government would also rebuild hospitals, police stations and other facilities destroyed in all crisis affected areas.

He said that the government had awarded a N1.5 billion contract for the construction of over 600 culverts and bridges in all the 13 local government areas and 18 development centres of the state.

He added that the recent visit by the governor to Agatuland in Benue was part of the peace building process to reconcile warring communities.

“All these projects will be executed in the entire state through direct labour involving people from the communities.

“The government has already provided funds for the culvert projects through the Interim Management Committee Chairmen of LGAs and Overseers of Development Areas.

“The state government would put machinery in motion to ensure strict adherence to this directive and ensure that quality work is done.”

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, Mr Iliyasu Aliyu, the Overseer of Loko Development Area, who led the delegation, said that the visit was to felicitate with the commissioner on his appointment.

He said that people from the area would always support the policy and programmes of the current government for the peace and development of the state.