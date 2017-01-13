In Yobe Government to employ more teachers – Gaidam

The Yobe state government will be providing more qualified teachers to boost quality education in the state.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State play

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State

The Yobe governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, on Friday said the state government would employ more qualified  teachers to promote quality education in schools.

He spoke fielding questions from newsmen in Damaturu.

Gaidam said the government had also embarked on rehabilitation of dilapidated secondary schools in the state to provide environment conducive to teaching and learning.

According to the governor, the government has awarded contracts for renovation of the three most dilapidated secondary schools in Yunusari, Gwoi-kura and Fika.

Gaidam said the schools, which were constructed 36 years ago, were never renovated and therefore suffered massive depreciation.

“Government has taken the first set of three schools, after which another set will be selected, and subsequently others for complete rehabilitation,” he said.

Gaidam said the government would equip the laboratories and provide instructional materials to boost the quality of education.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the speed of work on renovation of classrooms, laboratories, hostels and staff quarters at Government Secondary School, Yunusari.

“The speed and quality of work done is excellent, except for two projects; we have directed the contractors to execute the projects according to specifications in the contractual agreement.

“Government should have value for money expended on the rehabilitation of these projects and contractors who perform well will be reengaged for other projects” he said.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

