FUTM University lecturer calls for proper funding of education in 2017

Dr Alabi Thomas, Head of Education Technology, Federal University of Technology Minna, has called for adequate funding of the education sector in 2017, to end lingering face-off with lecturers.

Thomas said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the Federal Government should deploy adequate resources to the sector, to address its endemic problems.

He noted that poor funding of education had left the system with myriads of problems with negative impact on quality and standard of education in the country.

The lecturer stressed that sound and qualitative education would only be provided if the gaps in learning facilities and welfare were properly addressed through efficient and effective funding.

He believed that proper funding of the education sector would end lingering face-off with members of Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions in polytechnics and colleges of education.

Thomas lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in crushing Boko Haram insurgents in the North east, and said that the effort was possible due to the demonstartion of the required political will to secure the country.

He advised the government to adopt the same approach in confronting militants, kidnappers, badits and cattle rustlers operating across the country.