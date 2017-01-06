FUT Minna 700 students expelled from institution

The authorities of FUT Minna has expelled 700 students in the last session for various offences.

  • Published:
FUT Minna entrance play

FUT Minna entrance

No fewer that 700 students have been expelled from the  Federal University of Technology, Minna in the last session for various offences.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Musbau Akanji, made the disclosure on Thursday, January 5, 2017, The Nation reports.



He also said that 5,141 students were matriculated in the institution for the 2016/2017 academic session.

While speaking with journalists after the 30th matriculation ceremony of the university, Akanji revealed that most of the students were expelled due to their low academic performance.

He also said that the students scored below 1.5 pass mark

“At the end of the 2015/2016 academic session, the university expelled about 700 students for various offences, majority of them are due to low academic performance.

"We have cancelled pass degree and this had raised the bar. Most of those expelled could not score above 1.5.”

According to The Nation, Ankaji said that the university has put in place  measures that would help in reducing the high rate of failures recorded in the varsity in 2015.



He added that tutorial teachers from the postgraduate school would also be put in place to give the students tutorials.

