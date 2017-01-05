FUOYE Over 600 to graduate at university’s maiden convocation

The students were from the two sets which had so far completed their academic activities since the university's inception in 2011.

No fewer than 600 students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti will graduate at the maiden convocation of the university in March.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr Godfrey Bakji, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Thursday in Oye-Ekiti.

Bakji said that the students were from the two sets which had so far completed their academic activities since the university’s inception in 2011.

“We are hoping that our maiden convocation comes up in the first week of March, 2017, based on the ceremonial committee’s report.

"The institution has waited this far for its first convocation to enable its first set of engineering students to graduate.

"FUOYE is the first university among the eight established by the Federal Government in 2011 to commence academic programmes with faculty of engineering. Our engineering students are so dear to us,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the detail of the convocation ceremony would soon be made public by the  university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremukun.

