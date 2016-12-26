Home > Student Pulse >

FUNAAB :  23 sacked lecturers recalled by university authorities

They were sacked for writing a petition against the management's misappropriation of funds.

The authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, have recalled 23 sacked lecturers.

The lecturers were sacked after they filed a petition against the management of the University (EFCC). As a response to this, the EFCC filed an 18-count criminal charge against the Vice Chancellor, Olusola Oyewole, the Pro Chancellor, Adeseye Ogunlewe, and the Bursar, Moses Ilesanmi.

The case was heard at an Abeokuta High Court. 

While they have been granted bail, the case has been adjourned till 2017. According to Premium Times, the VC and other officials have returned some of the funds they are accused of embezzling. 

On the FUNAAB lecturers. 

On the 22nd of December, the Acting Registrar and Secretary to Council, Obafemi Oginni, the Governing Council of the institution said said in a statement that authorities have decided to reinstate affected staff with immediate effect.

The statement read:

“The Governing Council at its 92nd Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 decided that you should be re-instated … with immediate effect,” the letter reads.

“Consequently, you are hereby recalled from termination of your appointment and re-instated… with immediate effect. By copies of this letter, all relevant functionaries in the University are being informed accordingly.”

