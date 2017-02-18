Professor Cordelia Agbebaku, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has been reported dead.

According to Tribune Online News, the deceased died on Friday, February 17, 2017, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State.

Agbebaku, who was a law professor reportedly died after losing her battle against a colon cancer disease which she had been battling in the past few months.

Spokesperson for AAU, Edward Aihevba, expressed shock concerning the passing of the professor who is a pioneer law student of the institution.

“The University is distraught, we are confused and sad. We are yet to get full details of her death.

"We have no details yet, we have not confirmed anything, but we heard she died of a protracted ailment,” he said.

Edo State Government Secretary, Osarodion Ogie, also offered condolences on behalf of the state in a letter addressed to the husband of the deceased, Professor Philip Agbebaku.

Ogie noted that the passing of the late icon was a loss that is hard to bear, especially for her family and the AAU community.