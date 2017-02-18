Ambrose Alli University Former VC, Cordelia Agbebaku dies at 55

The late AAU law professor reportedly died after losing the fight against a colon cancer disease.

  • Published:
Professor Cordelia Agbebaku play

Professor Cordelia Agbebaku

(Tribune Online News)

Know Your University List of Nigeria’s 39 state-owned universities with Vice Chancellors names, websites, dates of establishment
Death Visits Ambrose Alli University Unidentified female corpse found near AAU gate... cultists suspected
Education In Nigeria Universities still using colonial masters' curricula, growing without devt — Ex AAU VC
Ambrose Alli University Oshiomole hails Agbebaku for bringing ‘peace, stability’ to AAU
Failed Overtaking Lorry crushes female AAU student to death
Cultists Why we became members of occult group - University students reveal
Ambrose Alli University Save us from cultists, robbers, rapists, AAU students beg IGP
AAU Varsity appoints new bursar

Professor Cordelia Agbebaku, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has been reported dead.

According to Tribune Online News, the deceased died on Friday, February 17, 2017, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State.

Agbebaku, who was a law professor reportedly died after losing her battle against a colon cancer disease which she had been battling in the past few months.

Spokesperson for AAU, Edward Aihevba, expressed shock concerning the passing of the professor who is a pioneer law student of the institution.

“The University is distraught, we are confused and sad. We are yet to get full details of her death.

"We have no details yet, we have not confirmed anything, but we heard she died of a protracted ailment,” he said.

ALSO READ: Governor inaugurate 8 projects in AAU

Edo State Government Secretary, Osarodion Ogie, also offered condolences on behalf of the state in a letter addressed to the husband of the deceased, Professor Philip Agbebaku.

Ogie noted that the passing of the late icon was a loss that is hard to bear, especially for her family and the AAU community.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Nigerian Universities FG has assembled a 14-man squad to end strikes foreverbullet
2 KWASU University community eulogises Otokitibullet
3 FUT Minna University students protest student death, burn buildingsbullet

Student Pulse

 
In Kaduna Board urges students to take advantage of available federal scholarship schemes
The HOW Foundation NGO rewards excellence in students, gives out prizes
NOUN This Nigerian university now has 254,000 active students
Youth leader urges govt. to include entrepreneurship in schools’ curriculum
In Abuja Youth leader urges govt. to include entrepreneurship in schools’ curriculum