Command Day Secondary School Alumni rally to raise 5 million naira for alma mater

They plan to raise 5 million naira for their beloved school's laboratory.

Sad Loss Command Secondary School commandant strangled to death in Ibadan

The Alumni association of the Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, calling out to all old students to support the 'Impact a Child' Project of the school.

The ex-commandos, as they like to be known, are using their school's 30th year anniversary to bring back all old students from all classes to support a funding project of their school's Chemistry laboratory.

The project is planning to raise 5 million naira with the aim of executing a complete overhaul of the school laboratory to modern standards.

The event is set to hold at the school premises, in Ojo, Lagos. The ex-commandos will muster for the old school on Sunday 8th of January from 10am.

The Command Day Secondary School is one of dozens of Army-run welfare schools scattered across Nigeria.

