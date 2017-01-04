Command Day Secondary School Alumni rally to raise 5 million naira for alma mater

The Alumni association of the Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, calling out to all old students to support the 'Impact a Child' Project of the school.

The ex-commandos, as they like to be known, are using their school's 30th year anniversary to bring back all old students from all classes to support a funding project of their school's Chemistry laboratory.

The project is planning to raise 5 million naira with the aim of executing a complete overhaul of the school laboratory to modern standards.

The event is set to hold at the school premises, in Ojo, Lagos. The ex-commandos will muster for the old school on Sunday 8th of January from 10am.

The Command Day Secondary School is one of dozens of Army-run welfare schools scattered across Nigeria.