LAUTECH Ajimobi is just another Nigerian politician; arrogant and entitled

He opened his mouth and disaster jumped out of it.

  • Published:
Governor Abiola Ajimobi play

Governor Abiola Ajimobi

(News Break)

Ajimobi Oyo Governor is a disgrace
Tinubu Here's what Southwest APC leaders discussed in Ibadan
LAUTECH Protesting students ditch solidarity over cash gift
LAUTECH Students have rejected a school fees hike proposed by the authorities

Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State decided to address the protesting students of the LAUTECH, and it was a disaster.

For most of 2016, the students of Ladoke Akintola University had their lives and aspirations put on hold because of the irresponsibility of the two governments responsible for the management of the University.

The students decided to stage a protest to the Oyo State Government House, and the Governor came out to address them. 

This is where it gets interesting. 

Sahara Reporters was present and documented the interview in a video, and everything that came out of the Governor’s mouth was not only shocking, it was embarassing. Most of his statements are in Yoruba, but we’ll translate anyway.

He said:

“You complain that your school has been shut for 8 months. Am I the one that closed your school?”

This came from a Governor, who is responsible for the management of a very important University in Nigeria.

“If this is how you want to speak to me, then go and do your worst. If you want to cause trouble, I’m ready for you. Let’s see what happens then”

Here, the governor is daring the students, and depending on how you look at it, challenging them to respond with disruption. This is incitement.

He went on to say:

“You’re supposed to have some respect for constituted authority.”

Someone from the crowd interrupted him while he spoke, saying school had been interrupted for 8 months. This is how a sitting Governor responded;

“It’s nothing new for a school to be closed. So what?!”

He criticised their Aluta cries, saying there’s no way the student can make things difficult for him. When a student’s distinct voice challenged his statement, he asked that the student be brought forward by the police. It wasn’t until that student was shielded by other students, that the governor asked that he be left alone. 

This is bullying, by all standards.

The rest of the video is just him talking about how he deserves to be shown respect, and how they need to respect the authority even he was failing to respect.

This is the problem with Nigerian politicians. The arrogance in them is strong in the way their arrogance has detached them from the realities of the people they’ve been elected to serve. 

Nigerian leaders need to understand that public office is not a royal position, but a position of servitude. It is the poor understanding of what leadership is that leads them to believe that questioning their mediocrity is seen as disrespect.

The governor needs to remember that the same people who he refuses to respect. While his shameless statements can not be taken back, he should at least issue an apology.

Oops. This is Nigeria. Politicians don’t issue apologies. They only blame the opposition, and the people, and the economy. Anything but taking responsibility.

Watch the full video below.

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. One thing he never understands is bylines where a person has to write about themselves in 3rd person. Just like this byline.

Top 3

1 Federal Government These 13 universities can no longer offer Law and...bullet
2 YABATECH A student wants everyone to know they are “being enslaved”bullet
3 Unilag 2 graduating students attain 5.0 CGPA as 8,000 matriculatebullet

Student Pulse

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State
In Yobe Government to employ more teachers – Gaidam
NYSC
NYSC Commission appoints new coordinator for Nasarawa
Jigawa State government is going to pay girls N19,000 to go to school
Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali
Unilorin VC says university has not experienced strikes in the last 17 years