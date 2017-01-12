On Sunday 8th of January, the Federal Government issued a directive forbidding 13 universities from offering Law and Accounting courses.

It appears that this directive is targeted at Universities of Agriculture and Technology. According to the directive, the affected schools running these courses do not have the mandate to offer them.

It kind of makes sense, considering these schools, by their design and direction, are more tech-focused and less Humanities-focused.

The affected Universities of Agriculture include, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU).

On the other edge of the axe are the Universities of Technology; Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Madibbo Adama University of Technology Yola (MAUTECH), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), and Abubakar Tafawa University of Technology Bauchi (ATBU).

Others include, Bells University of Technology Ota (BUT), Rivers State University of Science and Technology Portharcourt (RSUST), Enugu State University of Science and Technology Enugu (ESUT), Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil (KUST), Cross River State University of Tecnology Calabar (CRUTECH).

These changes are expected to happen with immediate effect.