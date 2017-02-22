World Cup Africa wants 10 World Cup places - official

Africa wants 10 places in the 48-nation World Cup from 2026, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was told in Johannesburg Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd R) laughs next to President of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan (2nd L) during a visit to the South African Football Association (SAFA) House in Soweto on February 21, 2017 play

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd R) laughs next to President of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan (2nd L) during a visit to the South African Football Association (SAFA) House in Soweto on February 21, 2017

(AFP)

Champions League Aguero stars as Manchester City sink Monaco in thriller
Pep Guardiola Coach vows more of same after Monaco goalfest
Champions League Manchester City will learn from Monaco thriller - Guardiola
AFC Champions League Gamba Osaka off to flyer in Adelaide
U-17 World Cup Smog may force tournament out of Delhi
Liverpool Premier League club set for Melwood training ground exit
Hazard Striker hails Bridge factor as key to Chelsea's success

Africa wants 10 places in the 48-nation World Cup from 2026, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was told in Johannesburg Wednesday.

The Swiss-Italian was attending a two-day meeting of African national football association presidents behind closed doors.

"All associations back an expanded World Cup and Africa hopes for 10 places," said South African FA president Danny Jordaan, according to a Johannesburg radio station.

The expansion of the World Cup, passed by the FIFA Council last month, comes into effect for the 2026 tournament.

The Infantino proposal will feature 16 first-round groups from which winners and runners-up qualify for the knockout phase.

Africa has had five places since the 1998 World Cup in France without making a significant impact on the four-yearly tournament.

No African country has gone further than the quarter-finals and the 2014 World Cup was the first in which two teams from the continent reached the knockout stage.

Infantino used the summit to explain his expanded World Cup from the current 32, and to spell out new development projects.

"The gathering was a worthwhile exercise," said one national football association president, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

"It was good talking directly to the FIFA president about matters that concern us in running our organisations."

Infantino, who did not speak to the media while in Johannesburg, flies to Harare Thursday for the birthday party of Zimbabwe FA president Philip Chiyangwa.

On Friday, the FIFA president visits Uganda and is expected to meet President Yoweri Museveni.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mourinho Manager gives no guarantees on Rooney futurebullet
2 Doping Russian athletes await IAAF neutrals rulingbullet
3 AFC Champions League Hulk blasts Shanghai to victorybullet

Sports

Brighton's Amex stadium has become a magnet for Japanese tourists
Amex Stadium Japanese tourists flock to Brighton home of 2015 World Cup glory
Celtic's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers has slammed the state of the pitch at his club's Parkhead ground
Brendan Rodgers Manager wants pitch fit for champions at Celtic
Thailand's Teerasil Dangda attempts to score a penalty, but fails, during their AFF Suzuki Cup final match against Indonesia, at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, on December 17, 2016
World Cup Thailand to bar 'ultras' from football qualifiers
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure (R) and striker Sergio Aguero (C) remonstrate with the referee after Aguero was shown a yellow during the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg in Manchester, north west England on February 21, 2017
Champions League Toure says City need two more to see off Monaco