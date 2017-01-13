Vuelta a Espana Mountain challenges await in 2017 route

A 42km individual time trial to start the final week could prove vital before the slog up the legendary Angliru.

  • Published:
Winner of La Vuelta 2016, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (R) and second placed British cyclist Christopher Froome toast on the podium on September 11, 2016 play

Winner of La Vuelta 2016, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (R) and second placed British cyclist Christopher Froome toast on the podium on September 11, 2016

(AFP/File)

Peter Sagan Cycling star says new team could 'start revolution'
Cycling Alejandro Valverde concedes Vuelta a Espana chances
Vuelta a Espana Yates breaks new ground at tournament
Cycling Chris Froome still set to race in Vuelta a Espana
Olympics Alberto Contador set to miss Rio Games
Joaquim Rodriguez Katusha's team leader announces retirement plans
Tour de France Dave Brailsford tips Chris Froome to win
Grand Tour Astana's Fabio Aru encouraged by 2016 start

Organisers released details of another demanding 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Thursday featuring nine mountain finishes and an opening stage outside of Spain for just the third time in Nimes, France, on August 19.

Other traditions will be respected with the opening stage a team time trial and the race ending with a parade around the central streets of Madrid on September 10.

A 42km individual time trial to start the final week could prove vital before the slog up the legendary Angliru, Spain's toughest single climb in the northern Asturias region, on the penultimate stage.

The route will do little to ease complaints from many riders in recent years that the Vuelta's obsession with punishing mountain climbs and the searing Spanish summer heat has overstepped the mark between sporting challenge and creating a good spectacle.

British sprinter Mark Cavendish called recent Vuelta routes "stupid", whilst there was controversy in last year's race when half the remaining field on stage 16 were handed a pardon by race organisers despite finishing well outside the time limit behind the frontrunners.

Winner of La Vuelta 2016, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (R) and second placed British cyclist Christopher Froome toast on the podium on September 11, 2016 play

Winner of La Vuelta 2016, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (R) and second placed British cyclist Christopher Froome toast on the podium on September 11, 2016

(AFP/File)

There is one fewer mountain finish than last year in the 2017 route with the nine summit climbs split evenly into three groups of three either side of the two rest days.

After leaving French territory after the first two stages in Nimes and Narbonne, the race heads into Catalonia via Andorra.

The first week finishes in the Valencia region before the second week in mainland Spain's most southern Andalusia province will see the riders face soaring temperatures.

The race then jumps from south to north with the final week beginning with the individual time trial in Navarra which should be to reigning Tour de France winner Chris Froome's liking should he decide to target a maiden Vuelta win.

Froome has finished second three times in 2011, 2014 and 2016 and promised to return after being edged out by Nairo Quintana in September.

Quintana is unlikely to defend his red jersey having committed to ride in the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this season.

There will still be time for the climbers to make a definitive move on the climb up Angliru, though, which returns for the first time since 2013.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lindsey Vonn American star to return from injury in Austriabullet
2 Southampton vs Liverpool Redmond puts Saints within touching distance...bullet
3 Anna Holmlund Champion Swede still in coma but improvingbullet

Sports

Over 10 years, Graham Taylor guided Watford from the Fourth Division to a second-place finish in England's first division and an FA Cup final appearance
Graham Taylor England statesman, tabloid target
San Diego Chargers fans will lose their team to Los Angeles
San Diego Chargers NFL club confirm move to Los Angeles
Cao Lei, the 75kg weighlifting champion of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was one of three Chinese women stripped of their weightlifting gold medals for doping
Doping Three Chinese weightlifters stripped of 2008 Olympic gold
Stephane Peterhansel (pictured during Stage 8) now leads Sebastien Loeb in the overall Dakar standings by 5min 50sec
Dakar Rally 'Good Samaritan' Peterhansel gets stage win