Australian Open Tsonga brings Brit Evans down to earth

The 2008 finalist and 12th seed won 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 over the 51st-ranked Evans in two hours and 53 minutes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (pictured) beat Britain's Dan Evans 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 53 minutes in Melbourne play

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (pictured) beat Britain's Dan Evans 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 53 minutes in Melbourne

(AFP)

Tennis Murray, Kerber crash in day of upsets at Australian Open
Australian Open Top seed Kerber hits form in romp
Australian Open Volatile Vandeweghe ends Bouchard's dream
Australian Open After Djokovic upset, Murray faces giant-killer
Australian Open Andy Murray says expectations on Novak Djokovic 'unreasonable'
Australian Open Rafael Nadal blitzes Baghdatis to reach third round
Novak Djokovic Defending champ stunned by Istomin at Australia Open
Australian Open ESPN criticised over Venus 'gorilla' comment
Australian Open 'Being Serena' helps Williams power on
Australian Open Frame, set and smash

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the first Frenchman to reach five quarter-finals at the Australian Open with a four-set win over Britain's Dan Evans on Sunday.

The 2008 finalist and 12th seed won 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 over the 51st-ranked Evans in two hours and 53 minutes to set up a last-eight match with Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka leads Tsonga 4-3 in their meetings and has won their past three matches.

"It's going to be a tough match. I know Stan's playing really good. It's going to be important for me to play my best level," Tsonga said.

"It's going to be a good challenge for me to play against Stan."

Tsonga has previously reached the quarter-finals in Australia in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.

Tsonga overtook compatriot Sebastien Grosjean for most quarter-final appearances in Melbourne with his convincing victory over Evans, who knocked out Australian 27th seed Bernard Tomic in the previous round.

Britain's Dan Evans hits a return to France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during their fourth round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 22, 2017 play

Britain's Dan Evans hits a return to France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during their fourth round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 22, 2017

(AFP)

Tsonga, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian final nine years ago, broke Evans's serve four times and didn't drop his own serve as he advanced to the last eight in Melbourne for the first time in four years.

The Frenchman hit 17 aces among his 59 winners, with his powerful forehand accounting for 18 of them, as he took command of the round of 16 match on Hisense Arena after losing the opening-set tiebreaker.

"Two days ago I played against Jack Sock, and I did 73 winners or something like that. So that's my game," Tsonga said.

"I don't want to let the other player play on the court and make me run too much. I want to do the game. It's working well."

It finished an impressive week for Evans, who achieved his best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the round of 16 with victories over former US Open champion Marin Cilic and Tomic.

"Definitely been the most exciting (week). Probably won't happen again. It's been pretty cool actually, yeah," Evans said of his summer stint in Australia, where he also reached the final of the Sydney International.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 AFCON 2017 Champions Ivory Coast hit back to hold DR Congobullet
2 Carlos Tevez Football star out to prove his worth in 'new home' Shanghaibullet
3 Arsenal Ice-cool Sanchez lifts Gunners to late win over Burnleybullet

Sports

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho cut a frustrated figure once again as he reflected on two more Premier League points lost in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City
Jose Mourinho Manager wants Manchester United wins rather than Rooney records
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised his team's poor defending after they lose 3-2 to Swansea at home
English Premier League Klopp laments 'passive' defending Liverpool after Swansea shock
African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez is just one of the stars in an Algerian side that has struggled in the Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Algerian stars need miracle to survive in Africa Cup of Nations
WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao poses for the media following a press conference at his boxing gym in Tokyo on November 25, 2016
Manny Pacquiao Boxer willing to fight McGregor