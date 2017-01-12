Sydney International Radwanska trounces fatigued Strycova to reach semi-final

Radwanska has been in confident form this week with victories over American Christina McHale and China's Duan Yingying.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their Sydney International semi-final match, on January 12, 2017 play

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their Sydney International semi-final match, on January 12, 2017

(AFP)

Sydney International Top-ranked Kerber stunned by Russian teen

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska was one win away from her second Sydney International title after crushing fatigued Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2 in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The 2013 champion and second seed was too clinical for the 19th-ranked Czech, who was showing the draining effects of the four hours 22 minutes on court in her Wednesday's singles and doubles matches.

Radwanska will face the winner of Thursday's evening match between Britain's sixth seed Johanna Konta and Canada's rejuvenated Eugenie Bouchard in Friday's semi-final.

"I think I'm playing better and better each match," Radwanska said.

"I really like to play in Australia. I love the courts. I feel very comfortable here and in Melbourne.

"I'm just very happy to make another final, especially here when it's always very strong tournament."

Radwanska, who has reached two Australian Open finals, said she was ready for next week's first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

"I've already had good matches. I can feel I'm playing better and better. I'm hitting the ball better each match," she said.

"So I think that's the most important thing to have match rhythm. So, yeah, I think I have had enough.

"And I'm just ready for tomorrow for my last match before Melbourne."

Strycova has now lost seven straight matches against Radwanska and didn't win a game on serve until the fifth game of the third set.

Radwanska dropped just three points on serve in the second set, wrapping up the contest in an hour and 15 minutes.

Radwanska, who has been unbeaten in her past six finals matches, has been in confident form this week with victories over American Christina McHale and China's Duan Yingying.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

