Sydney International Muller beats heat to close in on another semi-final

The sixth seed from Luxembourg prevailed over Barton 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 as temperatures nudged 42 Celsius.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Luxembourg's Gilles Muller beat the heat to be one match away from a third straight semi-final appearance at the Sydney International following a victory over Australian Matt Barton on January 11, 2017 play

Luxembourg's Gilles Muller beat the heat to be one match away from a third straight semi-final appearance at the Sydney International following a victory over Australian Matt Barton on January 11, 2017

(AFP/File)

Nadal praises new generation, old foe Federer
Roberto Bautista Agut Defending champion pulls out of Auckland Classic
Kooyong Classic Croats tune up for Melbourne tennis with victories
Sydney International Top-ranked Kerber stunned by Russian teen
Australian Open 'Sir Andy' looks to banish tennis blues
Australian Open Five men to watch at the tournament
Australian Open 'Human headline' Kyrgios faces test
Kooyong Classic Goffin extends Tomic's winless streak

Gilles Muller beat the heat to be one match away from a third straight semi-final appearance at the Sydney International following a big-serving victory over Australian Matt Barton on Wednesday.

The sixth seed from Luxembourg prevailed over Barton 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 as temperatures nudged 42 Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) to reach the quarter-finals.

Muller, who lost to Grigor Dimitrov in last year's semi-final, will next face Uruguayan second seed Pablo Cuevas, who overcame Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

"It was tough today. I think it was good that we both have big serves, there were not many rallies so that helped to get through it. I was happy when it was over," Muller said.

The 33-year-old added that he was still struggling with the lingering effects of illness from last week's Brisbane International, where he lost in the first round to American Jared Donaldson.

"The result is actually not so bad, the quarter-finals so I should be happy," he said.

"I like it here. The courts are quite fast, I enjoy the city. I feel good here. I don't know what it is, but it's true my results have been great here over the last three years."

German fifth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber knocked out Australian Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-4 and will face the winner of the match between two-time defending champion Viktor Troicki and Paolo Lorenzi.

Kohlschreiber needed just 84 minutes to cruise past Thompson, who failed to save a single break point.

Spanish fourth seed Pablo Carreno-Busta dropped the first set before overcoming German Mischa Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Tournament top seed Dominic Thiem plays his first match of the Australian Open warm-up event in an evening clash against Portuguese qualifier Gastao Elias.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Australian Open Five men to watch at the tournamentbullet
2 Nick Lindahl Australian tennis player gets seven-year ban for corruptionbullet
3 Sydney International Top-ranked Kerber stunned by Russian teenbullet

Tennis

World number one Angelique Kerber is the defending champion at the 2017 Australian Open starting January 16
Australian Open Five women to watch in Melbourne
Bernard Tomic made headlines in 2016 when he turned his racquet the wrong way to face a match point against Fabio Fognini in Madrid
Bernard Tomic Me and Kyrgios? We'll always be 'a bit crazy', Australian star says
Angelique Kerber stunned Serena Williams at Melbourne Park last year, upsetting her in the final and ultimately dethroning her as the top ranked player in the world
Australian Open Kerber has Serena in her sights
David Goffin of Belgium acknowledges supporters after defeating Bernard Tomic of Australia on the second day of the Kooyong Classic tournament, in Melbourne, on January 11, 2017
Kooyong Classic Goffin extends Tomic's winless streak