Britain's world number 10 Johanna Konta dominated the third-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska to win the Sydney International WTA final on Friday.

Konta capped an impressive week and an ideal build-up to next week's Australian Open in Melbourne with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Polish second seed in one hour 20 minutes.

It was 25-year-old Konta's second career WTA Tour victory after winning in Stanford last year.