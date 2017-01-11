Roberto Bautista Agut Defending champion pulls out of Auckland Classic

Top seed and defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut withdrew from the ATP Auckland Classic on Wednesday with a stomach virus, tournament organisers said.

The Spaniard, currently ranked a career-high 13 in the world, had been due to face 2014 winner Jiri Vesely in the second round after receiving a bye in the first.

Bautista Agut has already kicked off his season successfully with a title in Chennai and would be unwilling to take any chances in Auckland ahead of next week's Australian Open.

Tournament director Karl Budge said Vesely, of the Czech Republic, would instead face a "lucky loser" from the qualifiers in the second round later on Wednesday.