Rafael Nadal Fishing can wait for fired-up Spaniard

Many believe he is past his peak but Nadal still has faith as he prepares for the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tennis player Rafael Nadal of Spain smiles as he speaks during a press conference in Sydney on January 9, 2017 play

Tennis player Rafael Nadal of Spain smiles as he speaks during a press conference in Sydney on January 9, 2017

(AFP)

Brisbane International Milos Raonic downs Rafael Nadal to reach semis
Qatar Open Murray, Djokovic through to semi-finals
Brisbane International Milos Raonic sets up Nadal clash
Brisbane International Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Novak Djokovic Serb star survives scare in season opener in Doha
Australian Open Nadal hopes schedule change brings success
Rafael Nadal Former world number one targets three more years
Australian Open Del Potro out of tourney

Spanish great Rafael Nadal says he would be at home fishing if he felt he could no longer challenge the top names, with his passion undimmed despite being plagued by injuries.

The 30-year-old has won 14 Grand Slams in a glittering tennis career, but the last came at the French Open in 2014 and his 2016 season was ruined by a wrist problem.

Many believe he is past his peak but Nadal still has faith as he prepares for the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.

"If I believed that if (I) could not have this chance during this next 11 months, I would be home fishing," he told reporters in Sydney Monday ahead of a Fast4 exhibition event.

"My real goal is to try to compete for the important things and to compete for the important things I know I have to try to beat these guys," he added, referring to Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

"If I am working hard and I have the motivation and passion to keep going, I feel that if I am happy and I can work the way I want to be, I can be."

After opening his season in Doha for seven of the past eight years, Nadal instead opted this year to begin at the Brisbane International in a bid to better adapt to the Australian conditions.

But he lost in the quarter-finals last week to big-serving Milos Raonic, and has slipped down the world rankings to nine.

Rafael Nadal says he would be at home fishing if he felt he could no longer challenge the top names, with his passion undimmed despite being plagued by injuries play

Rafael Nadal says he would be at home fishing if he felt he could no longer challenge the top names, with his passion undimmed despite being plagued by injuries

(AFP)

Despite this he is confident ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the season, where he lost in the first round last year and has only won one of his major titles.

"I feel that Melbourne is an opportunity to play well again and to have positive feelings and then anything can happen if I start to feel good and competitive," he said.

"I love playing in Melbourne. It's an unbelievable event. I'm very excited to come back. Last year was a tough year and I just hope to change things this year and play better again."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Qatar Open Djokovic ends Murray's 28-win streak in Qatar triumphbullet
2 Serena Williams Tennis star shakes off rust for tennis comeback winbullet
3 Rafael Nadal Fishing can wait for fired-up Spaniardbullet

Tennis

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia hits a return to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their women's singles first round match at the Sydney International tennis tournament, on January 9, 2017
Sydney International Cibulkova, Wozniacki win opening matches
South Africa's Kevin Anderson hasn't played since October 2016
Kevin Anderson South African out of Australian Open
Grigor Dimitrov wins the Brisbane International on January 8, 2017 against Kei Nishikori in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
Brisbane International Dimitrov stuns Nishikori to win final
Canada's Milos Raonic in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain in their Brisbane International quarter-final on January 6, 2017
Brisbane International Milos Raonic downs Rafael Nadal to reach semis