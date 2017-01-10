Nick Lindahl Australian tennis player gets seven-year ban for corruption

Lindahl, who reached a career-high ranking of 187, was found guilty of contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event.

Australian tennis player Nick Lindahl has been banned for seven years and fined $35,000 for match-fixing play

Australian tennis player Nick Lindahl was Tuesday banned for seven years and fined US$35,000 over corruption allegations with two others also sanctioned, just days out from the first Grand Slam of the year.

Lindahl, who reached a career-high ranking of 187, was found guilty of contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event and failing to cooperate with a Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) investigation.

It related to his offer to throw a match at a Futures tournament in Australia in 2013 and a refusal to provide his mobile phone for forensic download on the TIU's request.

"Although Mr Lindahl, 28, retired from the sport in 2013, today’s decision prevents him from resuming playing professional tennis for the seven years of the ban," the TIU said in a statement.

"He is also prohibited from attending any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport for that period."

Lindahl was convicted in an Australian court last year for "using corrupt conduct information" and fined Aus$1,000 over the same incident.

Two other players, Brandon Walkin and Isaac Frost, were also disciplined after being found guilty of corruption at the same tournament.

Walkin, ranked 1,066, was slapped with a six-month suspension for passing a corrupt proposal to another party on behalf of Lindahl. His punishment was suspended for six months, meaning he is free to continue playing.

Frost, ranked 1,515, was found guilty of refusing to supply his phone for analysis. He has already served a one-month suspension, the TIU revealed, with no further action taken.

The sanctions come just days after police in Australia said an 18-year-old had been charged with match-fixing at a tournament in Victoria last October.

He was widely named in local media as Oliver Anderson, an emerging star who is the reigning Australian Open boys champion.

The claim underlined concerns about corruption in tennis as the world's leading players assemble in Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season, starting next week.

Last year's Australian Open was blighted by bombshell media allegations that match-fixing was rife in the sport and that authorities had done little to counter the issue.

It sparked an independent review headed by barrister Adam Lewis QC, a London-based expert on sports law, aimed at shaking up the Tennis Integrity Unit.

In the wake of the revelations, Australian tennis authorities boosted measures to fight corruption, including having anti-corruption officers at all sanctioned events and blocking gambling websites via public wifi at tournaments.

