Kooyong Classic Belgium's Goffin wins back-to-back title

David Goffin backed up his title at the Kooyong Classic on Friday, winning a final reduced to one set 7-6 (7/2) over Ivo Karlovic on a day of rain interruptions.

The Belgian, ranked 11th, and the giant Croatian serving machine played a one-set final which was delayed through most of the afternoon by the weather.

The pre-Australian Open hit-out at the former home of the major has long been a staple of the week prior to the start of the Grand Slam, with organisers known for making some of their own rules on the fly in order to get play on court.

It took a courtside visit from tournament director Peter Johnston to ensure that Goffin and Karlovic played a normal tiebreaker to end the set when that point momentarily became one of confusion to players and the chair.

Karlovic produced 10 aces -- including three in the game, which took the contest into the tiebreak.

Goffin countered with his precision returns on a court which the players feared was still slippery from moisture.

Earlier, Frenchman Gilles Simon got what he described as a taste of home as he overcame drizzle to defeat Bernard Tomic for a third-place finish. In a contest also played over one set, he won 6-3.

The new women's final between Sorana Cirstea and Yanina Wickmayer was still to be played, weather permitting, with ladies back at the special event for the first time in two decades.

"This is close to French weather so I'm used to it," the 25th-ranked Simon said after his 26-minute win, which left Australia's Tomic without a victory this year heading into Monday's Australian Open start.

"The conditions were tough, but things change so much here. We know in two days it will be 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) again.

"I'm feeling fine for the Open even if I did not play a lot of matches before," he added.

Simon, 32, will start at the Grand Slam against American teenager Michael Mmoh.

"I saw him at the US Open," Simon said, joking: "At my age, there are no good draws. I will try to take him down if I can."

Defeat left Tomic winless since late September in Shenzhen, China.

"It was a shame the rain started the last two games but it's quality for me and him, and we're both ready to play on Monday," Tomic said.