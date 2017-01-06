Hopman Cup Roger Federer steps it up with Gasquet win

The Hopman Cup is the 35-year-old's first tournament since a six-month layoff due to knee and back injuries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against Richard Gasquet of France at the Hopman Cup in Perth on January 6, 2017 play

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against Richard Gasquet of France at the Hopman Cup in Perth on January 6, 2017

(AFP)

Hopman Cup German teen Zverev ramps up Australian Open preparations
Hopman Cup Roger Federer loses to teenager Zverev
Hopman Cup Hot French team blitz Brits
Hopman Cup US sock it to Spain
Hopman Cup Federer returns in style to beat Evans
Hopman Cup Gasquet leads France to cup win
Petra Kvitova Czech star confident of full recovery after knife attack
Petra Kvitova Tennis star to miss six months after knife attack

Swiss champion Roger Federer's comeback gained momentum when he produced an almost flawless performance to beat French veteran Richard Gasquet at the mixed teams Hopman Cup on Friday.

After being beaten by young gun Alexander Zverev in his previous singles match in the tournament, Federer bounced back to thrash the 18th-ranked Gasquet in straight sets in under an hour.

The Hopman Cup is the 35-year-old's first tournament since a six-month layoff due to knee and back injuries.

Federer entered 2017 ranked 16th -- his lowest placing since 2001 – but in brushing aside Gasquet he showed he was ready to be a serious contender at the Australian Open, starting a week from Monday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion barely missed a groundstroke, getting his first break of serve in the fourth game of the match and dominating proceedings from that point on.

He also sent down 11 aces in nine service games, winning 6-1, 6-4 in 56 minutes.

Gasquet had been in good touch heading into the match, beating Zverev and Dan Evans, both in straight sets.

Even Federer was stunned by his own form.

"It was completely different from the previous two," he said. "Today was great, I started to feel the ball better and better and move better.

"I am surprised how well I am playing already. I couldn't be more happy right now."

Gasquet admitted Federer was simply too good.

"He played unbelievable," Gasquet said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams Tennis star shakes off rust for tennis comeback winbullet
2 Brisbane International Milos Raonic sets up Nadal clashbullet
3 Hopman Cup Roger Federer loses to teenager Zverevbullet

Tennis

France's Alize Cornet hits a return against Garbine Muguruza of Spain in their Brisbane International semi-final on January 6, 2017
Brisbane International Alize Cornet to play Karolina Pliskova in final
Alison Riske of the US stunned the Shenzhen Open by triumphing over Polish top seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 3-6, 6-0
Shenzhen Open Alison Riske stuns Agnieszka Radwanska at tournament
Angelique Kerber is content with her form as she prepares to tackle the WTA/ATP Sydney International, which gets underway on January 8, 2017
Angelique Kerber World number one keen to shine at Sydney International
Germany's Alexander Zverev, 19, is the youngest player in the ATP top 50 and currently ranked 24th
Hopman Cup German teen Zverev ramps up Australian Open preparations