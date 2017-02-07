Davis Cup Italy knock champs Argentina out

World number 45, Fabio Fognini, lost the first two sets on the clay at Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires.

Italy's tennis player Fabio Fognini waves his jersey celebrating with teammates after defeating Argentina's Guido Pella on February 6, 2017

Italy's tennis player Fabio Fognini waves his jersey celebrating with teammates after defeating Argentina's Guido Pella on February 6, 2017

(AFP)

Italy dealt defending Davis Cup champions Argentina a first-round knockout Monday, advancing to the quarter-finals as Fabio Fognini came back from two sets down to beat Guido Pella.

With the two teams tied at 2-2 heading into the decisive fifth match, Fognini, the world number 45, lost the first two sets on the clay at Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires.

But he battled back to beat the 80th-ranked Pella, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Italy will next face Belgium from April 7-9.

Fognini had some heated exchanges with Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who was in the front row cheering on Pella. But the Italian downplayed the friction after the match.

"Diego is Diego. There was no problem. If he comes to the locker room, I'll give him my jersey," he said.

The match, originally set for Sunday, had been delayed by rain.

Argentina, which had fought back from two matches down to tie the World Group encounter, became the 10th title holder to crash out of the Davis Cup in the first round since 1972.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

