Brisbane International Nishikori survives scare from qualifier

Nishikori, who had a first round bye, looked out of sorts as he let early leads slip in the first two sets.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kei Nishikori hits a return against Jared Donaldson in their match at the Brisbane International tournament play

Kei Nishikori hits a return against Jared Donaldson in their match at the Brisbane International tournament

(AFP)

Brisbane International Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Brisbane International Garbine Muguruza survives big scare
Destanee Aiava Serena-inspired teen makes WTA history
Brisbane International David Ferrer beats Bernard Tomic to dash local hopes
Australian Open Nadal hopes schedule change brings success

A rusty Kei Nishikori survived a scare from qualifier Jared Donaldson to move into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International on Wednesday.

The third seeded Japanese lost the first set to the American, ranked 105, but recovered to take the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours, 25 minutes.

Nishikori, who had a first round bye, looked out of sorts as he let early leads slip in the first two sets.

But once he got in front in the third he was able to keep control and book a last-eight place against either fifth seed David Ferrer of Spain or Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams Tennis star shakes off rust for tennis comeback winbullet
2 Destanee Aiava Serena-inspired teen makes WTA historybullet
3 Andy Murray World number one eases to 25th straight winbullet

Tennis

Kristina Mladenovic blows a kiss to the crowd after beating Heather Watson on day four of the Hopman Cup tournament in Perth
Hopman Cup Hot French team blitz Brits
The Auckland Classic was the first tournament for Serena Williams since losing in the semi-finals of the US Open four months ago
Serena Williams American star bundled out of Auckland Classic
Venus Williams, pictured during the 2016 US Open, says she felt "old" as she struggled to overcome unsung teenager Jade Lewis in the Auckland WTA
Venus Williams Injury forces American star out of Auckland
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the Brisbane International on January 3, 2017
Brisbane International Rafael Nadal storms into second round