Australian Open Wawrinka 'sorry' for Klizan body blow

Wawrinka maintained his record of never having lost in the first round at his 12th Australian Open campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action against Martin Klizan of Slovakia in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017 play

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action against Martin Klizan of Slovakia in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017

(AFP/File)

Australian Open Eugenie Bouchard romps into second round
Australian Open Returning Federer basks in 'special moment' at Melbourne
Australian Open Top seed Kerber battles into second round
Australian Open Nick Kyrgios blows away Elias in first round
Australian Open Zhang says Chinese ready to shine after win at Melbourne
Andy Murray I'll never give up on Australian Open quest
Australia Open Heat is on as stars struggle
Australian Open Venus not in Melbourne for 'kicks and giggles'
Australian Open Out-of-sorts Halep becomes first major casualty
Australian Open Newly-knighted Murray opens Aussie tilt

Stan Wawrinka apologised for slamming a ball at Martin Klizan after he survived a tense five-setter to reach the Australian Open second round on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, fought back from a break down in the final set to overhaul the 35th-ranked Slovak 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in 3hr 24min on Margaret Court Arena.

There was a dramatic moment in the final set when Wawrinka fired a volley at a defenceless Klizan, who had conceded the point after a rally and was standing at the net.

The Swiss fourth seed quickly jumped over the net to offer his apologies as Klizan sunk to his haunches in pain.

"That was, for sure, a tough shot for him. The thing is there are some players they fake you, and you stop playing and then they just put up the racquet," Wawrinka said.

"So for me I already miss some easy ones. For me the most important thing was to run straight over to him.

"I just wanted to make sure he was okay. I realized he was okay.

"I'm sorry I touch him in the wrong place. But I think it was okay at the end."

Klizan preferred not to pass judgement on Wawrinka but he said the Swiss could have hit his volley anywhere on the court.

"I stopped playing. He could play anywhere, the whole court," the Slovak said. "He could play anywhere on the court and he hit me."

Despite the incident, Wawrinka was relieved to get through a difficult first-up match to stay alive at the year's first major.

"It's most important to get through that match, to win. For sure it's a big relief, especially when you are a break down in the fifth, 4-3, 40-15, I'm really happy to get through," he said.

Wawrinka, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the 2014 Australian Open, will next play American Steve Johnson.

The Swiss hit 21 aces and 13 winners with his signature single-handed backhand, but made 43 unforced errors as he struggled to contain left-hander Klizan's powerful forehand.

Wawrinka maintained his record of never having lost in the first round at his 12th Australian Open campaign.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams Tennis player says engagement hasn't sunk inbullet
2 Australian Open Nick Kyrgios blows away Elias in first roundbullet
3 Kooyong Classic Croats tune up for Melbourne tennis with victoriesbullet

Tennis

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against Jurgen Melzer of Austria in the Australian Open first round in Melbourne on January 16, 2017
Australian Open Returning Federer basks in 'special moment' at Melbourne
Eugenie Bouchard in action against Louisa Chirico during the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017
Australian Open Eugenie Bouchard romps into second round
Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a return against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017
Australian Open Top seed Kerber battles into second round
Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2017
Fed Cup 'Stressed' Kerber out of Hawaii trip