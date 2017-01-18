Australian Open Venus rolls back years to reach third round

The 13th seed, an eight-time quarter-finalist or better in Melbourne, won 6-3, 6-2 against a qualifier who had never been beyond round two.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venus Williams of the US celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele in their Australian Open second round match, in Melbourne, on January 18, 2017 play

Venus Williams of the US celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele in their Australian Open second round match, in Melbourne, on January 18, 2017

(AFP)

Australian Open Venus not in Melbourne for 'kicks and giggles'
Serena Williams Tennis player says engagement hasn't sunk in
Australian Open Newly-knighted Murray opens Aussie tilt
Australian Open Kerber has Serena in her sights
Serena Williams Auckland wants American star back despite stormy exit
Venus Williams Injury forces American star out of Auckland
Australian Open All top tennis stars confirmed for tournament
Australian Open Murray, Kerber top seeds in Melbourne
Australia Open Heat is on as stars struggle
Australian Open Novak Djokovic lays down marker

Venus Williams rolled back the years on Wednesday with a straight-sets demolition of Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele to move smoothly into the third round of the Australian Open.

The 13th seed, an eight-time quarter-finalist or better in Melbourne, won 6-3, 6-2 against a qualifier who had never been beyond round two.

Williams, the oldest player in the women's draw at 36, will next play either China's Duan Yingying or fellow American Varvara Lepchenko.

"I love being here and playing here," said the American veteran. "I played an opponent who didn't make it easy. It was a battle."

The draw has opened up for Williams with fourth seed Simona Halep, whom she was scheduled to meet in the fourth round, already out.

In her 17th Australian Open, the most among active players together with sister Serena, Williams quickly raced to a 3-0 lead against Voegele, using her powerful groundstrokes to good effect.

But the Swiss 26-year-old was up for a fight on Rod Laver Arena and she broke back with a crisp backhand down the line, then held serve to haul herself back into contention.

Jolted, Williams knuckled down and broke again in the ninth game to comfortably take the set.

It went with serve until the composed seven-time Grand Slam champion seized her opportunity in the fourth game, capitalising on errors to break and go 3-1 in front.

The American, who played her first Australian Open in 1998 and is the oldest woman in the draw, was in cruise control and wrapped up the match with a pinpoint backhand in 83 minutes.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Australian Open Eugenie Bouchard romps into second roundbullet
2 Australian Open Novak Djokovic lays down markerbullet
3 Australian Open Newly-knighted Murray opens Aussie tiltbullet

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark will meet Croatia's Donna Vekic in the second round of the Australian Open
Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki stops rot with win
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Fernando Verdasco of Spain in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 17, 2017
Australian Open Sizzling Serena comes back with bang
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, a US Open finalist in 2016, said ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year that the Melbourne Park surface suited her game and it was the tournament that offered her the best chance for a maiden Grand Slam title
Australian Open Quickfire Pliskova fires warning shot
Ivo Karlovic celebrates after victory against Horacio Zeballos during their Australian Open men's singles match on January 17, 2017
Australian Open Ivo Karlovic triumphs in record 84-game marathon