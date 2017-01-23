Australian Open Rafael Nadal fights off Monfils to reach quarters

Nadal defeated the sixth-seeded Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in almost three hours.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rafael Nadal celebrates victory against Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 23, 2017 play

Rafael Nadal celebrates victory against Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 23, 2017

(AFP)

Australian Open Dimitrov ends Istomin's fairytale run
Australian Open Venus, Coco look to steam into last four
Australian Open Serena powers towards record title
Australian Open Serve-volley king Zverev stands in Federer's way
Australian Open Serena impresses even herself as title beckons
Australian Open Serena, Nadal look to avoid shocks
Australian Open Shock results good for tennis, says Federer
Australian Open Stunned Murray follows Djokovic out of Melbourne tournament
Australian Open Ageless Venus dares to dream of Serena final
Australian Open Top seed Kerber stunned by Vandeweghe

Rafael Nadal fought back to deny mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils over four sets and reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015 at the Australian Open on Monday.

Ninth seed Nadal, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, defeated the sixth-seeded Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in almost three hours and will play Canada's world number three Milos Raonic in the quarters.

It was a gutsy effort from the never-say-die Spaniard, who was down a service break with a fifth set looming before he broke Monfils twice to clinch victory.

The 2009 champion reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the ninth time and it was his first since the 2015 French Open.

"I'm very happy being in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam after a couple of years without being there," he said. "It's very special for me, especially here in Australia where I feel (it's) a little bit like home."

He added: "Gael is a special player. He is able to play unbelievable shots. It is a pleasure to see him in the top rankings."

It was Nadal's first win over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam since he defeated number two Novak Djokovic to win the title at Roland Garros in 2014, his last Grand Slam win.

He will go into his Australian quarter-final with a 6-2 lead over Raonic in their previous meetings.

Monfils was broken in his opening service game as Nadal went on to take the first set in 46 minutes.

Nadal lost his service in the sixth game but broke the unpredictable Frenchman three times to open up a two-set lead and was closing in on a straight-sets victory.

But Monfils fought back, breaking Nadal in the ninth game and saving three break points in serving it out to trail 2-1 in sets.

Nadal began to struggle in the fourth set as Monfils fought off two break points and broke the Spaniard in the next game with a net cord on one of his three break points.

But Nadal fought back, breaking the Frenchman with a marvellous backhand winner to level at 4-4 before holding serve to 5-4.

Nadal then got to his first match point in Monfils' next service game, which was saved. On a second match point, the Frenchman's backhand was narrowly wide to send Nadal through.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tennis Rafael Nadal downs Zverev in five-set thrillerbullet
2 Australian Open Shock results good for tennis, says Federerbullet
3 Serena Williams Tennis player says engagement hasn't sunk inbullet

Tennis

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates victory against Japan's Kei Nishikori in the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 22, 2017
Australian Open Briefs of Melbourne tournament
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates his win against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 23, 2017
Australian Open Dimitrov ends Istomin's fairytale run
Serena Williams of the US serves against Nicole Gibbs of the US during their women's singles third round match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2017
Australian Open Serena, Nadal look to avoid shocks
Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a return against Coco Vandeweghe of the US during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 22, 2017
Australian Open Top seed Kerber stunned by Vandeweghe