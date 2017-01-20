Australian Open After Djokovic upset, Murray faces giant-killer

Murray was back in training on Thursday, and he has given assurances that he has no major problems.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after victory against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2017 play

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after victory against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2017

(AFP/File)

Australian Open Top seed Kerber hits form in romp
Australian Open Volatile Vandeweghe ends Bouchard's dream
Australian Open Rafael Nadal blitzes Baghdatis to reach third round
Denis Istomin Instant stardom for Djokovic conqueror
Australian Open 'Being Serena' helps Williams power on
Australian Open Rivals now have more belief, admits defeated Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Defending champ stunned by Istomin at Australia Open
Australian Open ESPN criticised over Venus 'gorilla' comment
Australian Open Pliskova continues impressive march
Australian Open Djokovic, Serena look for easy Open rides

Andy Murray will hope to avoid following title-holder Novak Djokovic out of the Australian Open on Friday when he plays Sam Querrey, who has giant-killing form at Grand Slam level.

Murray will have been an interested observer as Djokovic, who has beaten him in four finals at Melbourne Park, suffered a huge upset against the unheralded Denis Istomin on Thursday.

But the world number one now faces Querrey, who stunned Djokovic at this stage, the third round, at Wimbledon last year, a defeat that heralded the Serb's downward spiral.

Querrey, 29, has never gone beyond the third round and he has only beaten Murray once in seven attempts. But he will take heart from last year's run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Another possible concern for Murray against the American, ranked 32, is the state of his right ankle, which he rolled painfully during his second-round win over Andrey Rublev.

"Heard a few sort of little crackles, and it was sore. It was throbbing kind of the rest of the match. I was moving fine on it, though. It was just sore," he said.

However, Murray was back in training on Thursday, the day after his match with Rublev, and he has given assurances that he has no major problems.

Elsewhere Roger Federer faces a major hurdle when he takes on world number 10 Tomas Berdych, an old rival who took him to five sets in Melbourne in 2009.

Federer, seeded 17th after a long injury break last year, leads their head-to-head 16-6 and he has won all three of his Australian Open matches against the Czech.

"I know I've got to lift my game a little bit," admitted the 17-time Grand Slam champion, now 35. "He's caused difficulties for me in the past on faster courts... I know what he's got. I don't need to tell you where he's beaten me.

Venus Williams of the US prepares to return serve against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele during their women's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2017 play

Venus Williams of the US prepares to return serve against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele during their women's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2017

(AFP/File)

"Then again, I've played him here, played him on many occasions, as well, when it went my way. I've just got to play on my terms and really be focused on my own service games to make sure I don't have any lapses there."

In the women's draw, defending champion Angelique Kerber will expect to sail into the fourth round when she plays Kristyna Pliskova, twin sister of US Open finalist Karolina.

And Venus Williams goes into a first career meeting with China's Duan Yingying, who says she has never even seen the seven-time Grand Slam-winner play.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Australian Open Djokovic, Serena look for easy Open ridesbullet
2 Novak Djokovic Defending champ stunned by Istomin at Australia Openbullet
3 Australian Open Rivals now have more belief, admits defeated Djokovicbullet

Tennis

Coco Vandeweghe of the US celebrates her victory against Canada's Eugenie Bouchard after their Australian Open third round match, in Melbourne on January 20, 2017
Australian Open Volatile Vandeweghe ends Bouchard's dream
Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a return against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their Australian Open third round match, in Melbourne, on January 20, 2017
Australian Open Top seed Kerber hits form in romp
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates victory against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne
Australian Open Rafael Nadal blitzes Baghdatis to reach third round
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shocked defending champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Australian Open on January 19, 2017
Denis Istomin Instant stardom for Djokovic conqueror